The 2021 Formula 1 Championship continues with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. It will be the second to last F1 race of the year. Check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this exciting event in the US.

The 2021 Formula 1 Championship is coming to an end. With only two races left, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are fighting for the title. This week, they will meet at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and here you will find all the detailed information about this F1 GP including the date, time, TV Channel and location. If you are in the US, you can watch this game online on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which will take place in the Street Circuit of Jeddah, will be more than important for the definition of the championship, as Hamilton is only 8 points behind Versatappen in the F1 drivers' standings.

In fact, the Dutch driver from Red Bull could win his first ever Formula 1 title this weekend. That will only happen if he gets more than 17 points over the seven-time champion Hamilton.

2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Date

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Race will take place on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at at the brand-new Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The action begins on Friday with FP1 and FP2, and continues on Saturday with FP3 and the qualifying race.

2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 12.30 PM

CT: 11.30 AM

MT: 10.30 AM

PT: 9.30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for the Formula 1 World Championship 2021will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App.