FlixLatino’s World Cup journey: 6 movies inspired by the global game

The FIFA World Cup connects nations on the field, but FlixLatino offers another way to explore them. A unique collection of international stories brings the tournament's global spirit to your screen.

The FIFA World Cup is more than a month-long soccer tournament. Every edition brings together countries with different traditions, languages and identities, turning the competition into a global celebration.

For fans looking to experience those cultures in a different way, film and television offer another window into the stories behind each nation. The Spanish-language streaming platform FlixLatino offers that through unique productions.

From heartfelt Mexican romances and gripping Colombian dramas to acclaimed Spanish cinema, Portuguese documentaries and Argentine thrillers, the platform showcases stories that reflect the unique character of each participating country.

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Which movies are inspired by the FIFA World Cup journey?

Every national team brings its own traditions, history and identity to the global stage, and FlixLatino extends that experience beyond the pitch with a selection of movies and series that showcase the stories behind different countries.

Whether you’re cheering for your favorite national team or simply looking for your next international watch, you can travel through Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Spain, Portugal and Argentina—all without leaving home.

The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of cultures as much as it is a soccer tournament. Here are six titles that invite viewers to explore the world from home:

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Mexico – Falling for April (Enamorandome de Abril)

Mexico arrives at the FIFA World Cup hoping to make another memorable run, while FlixLatino highlights the country’s storytelling with Falling for April (Enamorandome de Abril). The romantic series follows a heartfelt story about love, dreams and second chances, delivering emotional moments and memorable characters that reflect the warmth of Mexican productions.

Colombia – Surviving Escobar: Alias JJ (Sobreviviendo a Escobar)

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Inspired by true events, Surviving Escobar: Alias JJ is one of the most successful Colombian series available on FlixLatino. The drama follows the life of one of Pablo Escobar’s closest associates, offering an intense look at one of the most complex chapters in Colombia’s recent history. Its mix of suspense, drama and historical context has made it a favorite among Latin American audiences.

Ecuador – Love in the Time of Likes (Amor en Tiempos de Likes)

Representing Ecuador, Love in the Time of Likes explores how social media has reshaped relationships, love and personal identity. With a modern approach and relatable characters, the production resonates with younger viewers while highlighting the creativity of Ecuador’s growing audiovisual industry.

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Spain – Josefina

Spanish cinema is represented by Josefina, an intimate and moving film centered on loneliness, hope and human connection. Featuring acclaimed performances and a thoughtful narrative, the movie reflects why Spain continues to be recognized as one of the leading forces in Ibero-American cinema.

Portugal – Fatima

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Portugal’s featured title is the documentary Fatima, which explores one of the world’s most important pilgrimage sites. The production revisits the reported apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima in 1917 and examines their lasting spiritual, historical and cultural significance. Beyond its religious themes, the documentary offers viewers a deeper understanding of one of Portugal’s most iconic traditions.

Argentina – Arpon

Known for its rich cinematic heritage, Argentina is represented by Arpon, a psychological thriller that blends mystery, drama and suspense. The film keeps audiences engaged from beginning to end while showcasing the creativity and storytelling quality that have made Argentine cinema internationally respected.