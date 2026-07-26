2026 Tour de France: How many titles has Tadej Pogacar won?

Tadej Pogacar has once again cemented his place among cycling’s greatest legends after winning the 2026 Tour de France, capturing the yellow jersey for the fifth time in his remarkable career. The Slovenian star dominated the three-week race from start to finish, once again proving why he is widely regarded as the best rider of his generation.

Beyond his individual success, Pogacar also earned praise for the role he played in helping teammate Isaac del Toro secure a place on the podium. The UAE Team Emirates leader consistently supported the Mexican cyclist whenever possible, showing that his victory was not only built on individual brilliance but also on teamwork throughout the race.

At only 27 years old, Pogacar has already achieved milestones that many cycling legends needed an entire career to accomplish. His latest triumph in Paris further strengthens the belief that he could eventually become the greatest Tour de France rider in history.

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How many Tour de France titles has Tadej Pogacar won in his career?

With his victory in the 2026 edition, Tadej Pogacar has now won the Tour de France five times. His first triumph came in 2020, followed by another title in 2021. After finishing behind Jonas Vingegaard in the following editions, he returned to the top by winning 2024, 2025, and now 2026, completing one of the most impressive stretches ever seen in modern cycling.

Who has won the most more Tour de France titles?

Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Miguel Indurain, and now Tadej Pogacar are the only riders to have won the Tour de France five times. An impressive achievement to place him alongside some of the most iconic names the sport has ever produced.

The most remarkable part of Pogacar’s achievement is that his story is far from over. At 27, he still has several prime seasons ahead of him, giving him a realistic opportunity to claim a sixth Tour de France title as early as 2027. If he succeeds, he would stand alone as the most successful rider in the history of cycling’s most prestigious race.