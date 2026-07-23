USA vs China: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League quarterfinal match on July 23, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|USA vs China
|Tournament
|2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations
|Date
|Thursday, July 23, 2026
|Time
|7:30 AM (ET) / 4:30 AM (PT)
|TV Channels
|–
|Live Stream
|VBTV
How to watch USA vs China in the USA
Fans in the United States can catch every minute of the action live, with exclusive streaming coverage available on VBTV.
Be sure to tune in and don’t miss a single point from what promises to be an exciting and entertaining showdown.
Can I watch USA vs China for free?
Watch the entire match live in the United States with VBTV, the official streaming platform for the event.
A paid subscription is required, as the service does not offer a free trial, but you can get a annual plan for $6.25/month.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Team USA enters the knockout stage as one of the favorites to win the championship after finishing atop the preliminary standings with an impressive 10-2 record.
But the win-or-go-home game format leaves no margin for error, and China will be looking to spring an upset.
Despite posting a 6-6 record in the preliminary round, China has the opportunity to erase an inconsistent campaign with a statement victory over one of the tournament’s top contenders.
Linyu Diao and Xiangyu Gong of China – Steph Chambers/Getty Images
What time is the USA vs China match?
The match kicks off today, July 23, at 7:30 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 7:30 AM
Central Time: 6:30 AM
Mountain Time: 5:30 AM
Pacific Time: 4:30 AM