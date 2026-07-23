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USA vs China: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League quarterfinal match on July 23, 2026

USA will face off against China for 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League quarterfinal. The American team is aiming for the semifinals against a Chinese team that wants to pull off an upset. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Jordyn Poulter of Team United States
© Lintao Zhang/Getty ImagesJordyn Poulter of Team United States
Match Summary
MatchUSA vs China
Tournament2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations
DateThursday, July 23, 2026
Time7:30 AM (ET) / 4:30 AM (PT)
TV Channels
Live StreamVBTV

How to watch USA vs China in the USA

Fans in the United States can catch every minute of the action live, with exclusive streaming coverage available on VBTV.

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Be sure to tune in and don’t miss a single point from what promises to be an exciting and entertaining showdown.

Can I watch USA vs China for free?

Watch the entire match live in the United States with VBTV, the official streaming platform for the event.

A paid subscription is required, as the service does not offer a free trial, but you can get a annual plan for $6.25/month.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Team USA enters the knockout stage as one of the favorites to win the championship after finishing atop the preliminary standings with an impressive 10-2 record.

But the win-or-go-home game format leaves no margin for error, and China will be looking to spring an upset.

Despite posting a 6-6 record in the preliminary round, China has the opportunity to erase an inconsistent campaign with a statement victory over one of the tournament’s top contenders.

Linyu Diao and Xiangyu Gong of China – Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Linyu Diao and Xiangyu Gong of China – Steph Chambers/Getty Images

What time is the USA vs China match?

The match kicks off today, July 23, at 7:30 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 7:30 AM
Central Time: 6:30 AM
Mountain Time: 5:30 AM
Pacific Time: 4:30 AM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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