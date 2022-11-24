The Sunshine Showdown is back when Florida State host Florida at Doak Campbell Stadium in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to find out date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

A new episode in one of the greatest rivalries in football is back when Florida visit Florida State in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Florida State reach the end of their season in a very strong form as the No.16 ranked team in the nation. After three losses with ranked opponents (Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson), the Seminoles bounced back with four straight wins: Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana. With an 8-3 record, they are on pace to finish second in the ACC Atlantic division.

Florida have a 6-5 record in what's been a pretty bittersweet season for head coach Billy Napier with losses against contenders such as Kentucky, Tennessee, LSU and Georgia. The Gators lead the all-time series 37-26-2 and have won the last three meetings between these two teams, but are a 9.5-point underdog on the road.

Florida State vs Florida: Date

The Florida State Seminoles host the Florida Gators in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Friday, November 25 at 7:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Florida State vs Florida: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Florida State vs Florida in the US

Florida clash with Florida State in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the ABC.