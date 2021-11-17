Garbiñe Muguruza will come against Anett Kontaveit at the Estadio Akron de Tenis today in the 2021 WTA Finals Final. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, H2H, predictions, and odds.

Garbiñe Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit will square off at the Estadio Akron de Tenis in Guadalajara in the WTA Finals 2021 Final today, November 17, 2021, at 8:30 PM (ET). Here, check out this WTA Finals tennis match preview, information, storylines, H2H, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

This will be their third overall sixth meeting. Interestingly, Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain is the slight favorite in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far, while Anett Kontaveit of Estonia has grabbed a triumph twice to this day.

Their most recent game was played on November 14, 2021, and it ended in a 2-0 (6-4, 6-4) win for the Spanish player in Group B of the WTA Finals 2021. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash as they meet for the third time this year, this time in the Final of the WTA Finals 2021.

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Anett Kontaveit: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Akron de Tenis, Guadalajara

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Anett Kontaveit: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Anett Kontaveit: Storylines

Garbiñe Muguruza ended up in the second position of Group B with two points in three games during the Group Stage, thanks to the victories over Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic (2-1), and Anett Kontaveit (2-0). She suffered a 2-1 defeat in the opening game, to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. Muguruza then had to beat Paula Badosa of Spain (2-0) in the Semi-Finals to get to the WTA Finals 2021 Final.

Meanwhile, Anett Kontaveit finished the Group Stage on top of Group B with two points in three games, but a better set difference than her tonight's opponent. She had triumphed over Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic (both 2-0), only to lose to Muguruza (2-0) in the final group stage fixture. In the next phase, Kontaveit set up a new meeting with the 28-year-old Spanish tennis player after overcoming Maria Sakkari of Greece (2-1).

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 18, 2016, and it ended in a 2-0 (0-6, 4-6) win for Muguruza in Round 1 of the 2016 WTA Australian Open. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to gets to lift the 2021 WTA Finals Trophy.

How to watch or live stream Garbiñe Muguruza vs Anett Kontaveit in the US

The WTA Finals 2021 between Garbiñe Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit, to be played today, at the Estadio Akron de Tenis in Guadalajara, will be broadcast on beIN in the United States.

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Anett Kontaveit: Predictions and Odds

The odds are minimally in favor of Anett Kontaveit. FanDuel see her as the slight favorite and thus, they have given her -144 odds to win the 2021 WTA Finals Final. On the other side, Garbiñe Muguruza has +118 odds to cause an upset and become the 2021 WTA Finals champion.

FanDuel Garbiñe Muguruza +118 Anett Kontaveit -144

* Odds via FanDuel