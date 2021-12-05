Gervonta Davis fights Isaac Cruz in a boxing match for the WBA lightweight title in California at the STAPLES CENTER. Exclusive details about how to watch the fight, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz fight in boxing match for the WBA lightweight title. This fight will take place at STAPLES Center on December 5, 2021 at 11:00 PM (ET). An experienced fighter against one with good luck. Here is all the related information about this Boxing fight including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Gervonta Davis is a dangerous fighter with a spectacular record, he is the favorite tonight to win at Staples Center. This is the first time he has fought in Los Angeles, and his last victory was in Georgia against Mario Barrios.

Isaac Cruz is labeled as a boxer hungry for more wins, his record is not perfect but he has lost only one fight since 2016. Cruz won his last three fights against boxers from three different countries.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz: Fight Information

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, California.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz: Storylines

Gervonta Davis has 25 wins with 24 KOs and his last fight was against Mario Barrios on June 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. He won that fight in 11 rounds by TKO, plus that fight was the second time that Gervonta fought more than 10 rounds in his entire boxing career. The other fight of more than 10 rounds was against the Cuban boxer, Yuriorkis Gamboa, with a victory for Davis by TKO in the 12th round.

Isaac Cruz doesn't have a perfect record like Gervonta Davis, but Cruz hasn't lost a fight since 2016 against Luis Miguel Montaño. Cruz's only loss was in 8 rounds by unanimous decision. That loss ended Cruz's first winning streak of five winning fights since his debut on March 14, 2015. After that poor result, he won 17 boxing fights and drew one against Jose Celyecac. Isaac Cruz's record is 22 wins with 15 by TKO, 1 defeat and 1 draw.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz in the U.S.

Boxing fights are available on Television and Live Streaming on the Internet, this lightweight title and other fights will be broadcast in the United States by: Showtime PPV ($74.99). Don't forget to download the app to watch the fight on your smartphone.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz: Predictions And Odds

Gervonta Davis is a favorite with -1450 moneyline at FanDuel, he is a boxer with much more experience and with a perfect record, if he gets inside he can easily win against his rival. Isaac Cruz is underdog with +770 moneyline. The best pick for this Boxing match is: Gervonta Davis to win between the 8-10th round.



FanDuel Gervonta Davis -1450 Rounds O/U 8.0 Isaac Cruz +770

* Odds via FanDuel