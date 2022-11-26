Grand Valley State take on Northwest Missouri State at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale for a Playoff game of the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship Second Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Grand Valley State vs Northwest Missouri State: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship Second Round

Grand Valley State and Northwest Missouri State meet in a Playoff game of the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship Second Round. This game will take place at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale. The home team is one of the big favorites to reach the championship game. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Lakers had a perfect season at 11-0 overall and 5-0 at home, the conference record was also perfect at 6-0. The Lakers play the second round after closing out the regular season with a 49-7 victory against Davenport on the road.

The Bearcats lost just two games during the regular season, both games coming against conference rivals and on the road. The most recent loss for the Bearcats was on October 8 against Pittsburgh 22-24.

Grand Valley State vs Northwest Missouri State: Date

Grand Valley State and Northwest Missouri State play for a Playoff game of the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship Second Round on Saturday, November 26 at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale. The Lakers are lethal at home, but the Bearcats know how to play against top teams.

Grand Valley State vs Northwest Missouri State: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Grand Valley State vs Northwest Missouri State at the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship Second Round

This game for the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship Second Round, Grand Valley State and Northwest Missouri State at the Lubbers Stadium in Allendale on Saturday, November 26, will be broadcast in the US by FloFootball.com, FloSports App (Replay available).