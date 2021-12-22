Hawaii take on Memphis at Ching Complex in Honolulu for the Hawaii Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Hawaii vs Memphis: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Hawaii Bowl

Hawaii and Memphis meet in the Hawaii Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Ching Complex in Honolulu. The Warriors feel at home playing this bowl but the team suffered during most of the regular season games. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors won six games but lost seven games to close the regular season with a negative record overall, and the conference record was also negative for the team at 3-5 in the MWC West Division.

The Memphis Tigers record was of 6-6 overall, but the first three games of the regular season were back-to-back victories for the Tigers against Nicholls State, Arkansas State, and Mississippi State. The team won only three games against conference rivals in the American Conference.

Hawaii vs Memphis: Date

Hawaii and Memphis play for the 2021 Hawaii Bowl on Friday, December 24 at Ching Complex in Honolulu. The Warriors offense is scoring an average of 28.8 points per game and the defense is allowing 31.4 points, while the Tigers are scoring 30.1 points per game and the defense is allowing 29.2 points.

Hawaii vs Memphis: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Hawaii vs Memphis at the 2021 Hawaii Bowl

This game for the 2021 Hawaii Bowl, Hawaii and Memphis at the Ching Complex in Honolulu on Friday, December 24, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

