Since Novak Djokovic's proffesional debut in 2003, he has gathered a big number of titles, records, and achievements at the Association of Tennis Professionals Tour.

Even though, Novak Djokovic is last year's runner-up, the ATP won't help him enter to U.S. soil, and play at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center for the 2022 US Open. In fact, he missed the Cincinnati Open, and the Canadian Open for the same reason.

However, nobody can denied what Djokovic has done to the tennis game. Alongside Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the Big 3 has settled the biggest rivalry in the history of the sport, but there's something that neither the Spanish nor the Swiss haven't clinched.

The man who has won all of the Masters 1000 tournaments and the four Grand Slams at least once in his career, is Novak Djokovic. Take a look at the complete list of major titles that the Serbian has won already.

How many major titles has Novak Djokovic won in the ATP?

Novak Djokovic's first-ever finals appearance was for the ATP 250 Dutch Open, where he won to Nicolas Massu. However, his first-ever major finals game was for the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells in 2007. In that game, Djokovic lost to Rafael Nadal.

Months later, Djokovic redeemed himself in his second major finals game for the ATP Masters 1000 Miami Open. In that matchup, he won his first-ever Masters 1000 trophy to Guillermo Cañas. Since then, he has won almost two times each one of the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.

This list includes, the Indian Wells, the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Cincinnati Open, and the Paris Masters. In total, Djokovic has thirty-seven Masters 1000 championships won. Now, Djokovic at the Grand Slam tournaments is another huge success story.

Since he made his debut for each Grand Slam tournament in 2005, Djokovic has managed to win at least two times each major tournament in the ATP. In fact, Djokovic has won 21 Grand Slam titles in 32 finals appearances so far. In 2022, Djokovic won the Wimbledon title to Nick Kyrgios. So, Djokovic has won 59 major ATP titles in his career, so far.

Novak Djokovic's complete list of ATP tournament titles