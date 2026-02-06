How many people worked on the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony?

The 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan was a dazzling spectacle, where every light, step and note depended on a massive team working in perfect sync. Behind the grandeur, countless hands and minds turned a vision into reality.

Rehearsals stretched for weeks, involving performers, technicians and volunteers from across the globe. From intricate choreography to seamless transitions, every moment required meticulous planning and coordination, hinting at the scale behind the magic.

Beyond the stage, an army of staff, designers, musicians and support crews shaped every detail, from costumes to sound. While the spotlight focused on the performers, the true scale of the operation remained a behind-the-scenes mystery.

The team behind the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

For the first time, the opening ceremony unfolded across multiple locations, bringing together a cast of more than 1,300 performers from over 27 countries, supported by at least 950 operators and technical staff, according to Vanity Fair.

The Milano Cortina Foundation described it as “an event of global scope, the result of a choral project involving thousands of people and artistic, technical and organizational skills of the highest level”.

A general view of the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics (Source: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Musicians contributed heavily to the scale, with over 500 artists dedicating more than 700 hours of rehearsals across Milan, Cortina, Livigno, Predazzo and Arco della Pace. Every note, cue and movement was meticulously timed, ensuring a seamless experience across venues.

The visual side was equally ambitious. The ceremony featured 182 original costume designs, more than 1,400 costumes, and 1,500 pairs of shoes. Behind the scenes, 110 makeup artists and 70 hairstylists worked tirelessly to bring each performer to life, making the show a living spectacle of color, motion and narrative.

Every element of the production, from choreography to technical operations, showcased the monumental collaboration required to bring the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony to life — a reminder that global spectacles are built not by one, but by thousands.

