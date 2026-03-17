Paul Goldschmidt, Team USA fall to Venezuela in WBC: Who else lost finals in 2023 and 2026?

With Paul Goldschmidt on the roster, Team USA fell once again in the World Baseball Classic. This time, it was against Venezuela instead of Japan, but the loss stings all the same. With the defeat now official, Goldschmidt and four other players will go down in history as part of the runner-up rosters in 2023 and 2026.

David Bednar, Paul Goldschmidt, Kyle Schwarber, Will Smith, and Bobby Witt Jr. are the five players on the 2026 roster who were also part of the 2023 squad. After the Stars and Stripes fell at loanDepot park once again, those five players relived the heartbreak from 2023.

Once again, the Americans suffered a crushing defeat in Little Havana. Three years ago, it was Japan that walked away victorious. Now, Venezuela has captured its first World Baseball Classic title, while Team USA matched Puerto Rico’s total of two runner-up finishes. The Americans now hold a 1–2 record in World Baseball Classic finals.

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