Nick Foligno vouches for Connor Bedard to become next Blackhawks captain

As Nick Foligno reflects on his time with the Chicago Blackhawks, he made something clear about Connor Bedard, who many believe will be named captain at some point after the 2025-26 NHL season. Based on his comments, it’s safe to assume Foligno believes Bedard can take on that role.

“I don’t think you’re ever ready to be a captain,” Foligno admitted in dialogue with The Athletic. “Honestly, I was never, I’m still not. There’s just so much you learn. But I think [Bedard] would welcome the challenge. He’s a guy that can handle the load, if that’s what you’re asking. He can handle the stress and the responsibility. It’s a learning curve no matter what.”

Needless to say, becoming the Blackhawks captain ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season would mean a lot for Bedard. However, it would also require him to be up for a whole new challenge. Bedard is still young, but has proven time and again to be ahead of his age.

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Bedard could be named captain at 21

Bedard will turn 21 years old before the 2026-27 NHL season. While being an alternate captain is a big honor for him, it sometimes feels like too little for the former first overall pick who has the entire future of the Blackhawks organization riding on his shoulders.

Nick Foligno was traded by Chicago to Minnesota

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Bedard has yet to sign a contract extension in Blackhawks, but all signs indicate that will get done without trouble this summer. And it will likely come with a captaincy, too. It’s the next step, and it’s seemingly on the near horizon.

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Some may stand against Bedard being named captain at such a young age, but it might be fitting. The Pittsburgh Penguins named Sidney Crosby captain at 19, and so did the Edmonton Oilers with Connor McDavid. Needless to say, both decisions worked out just fine.

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Bedard must be named captain

It may be scary, but perhaps that’s exactly what the Blackhawks need to do: jump into the abyss once and for all. If Chicago stays in its comfort zone, it may never leave the rebuilding phase. If the Hawks are serious about building a championship contender, that wagon has to leave the garage at some point.

When Foligno was named captain—replacing Jonathan Toews—he knew his role was to help Chicago develop the next great leader. Most likely, he wouldn’t be around to see the seed he planted bear fruit. As he watches from Minneapolis–Saint Paul, he can pat himself on the back, for he has done a good job helping Bedard, and it’s now up to the Hawks to hand the kid from North Vancouver the “C”.

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