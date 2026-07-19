What happened to Jonas Vingegaard at the 2026 Tour de France?

Jonas Vingegaard’s hopes of challenging for the 2026 Tour de France took a dramatic turn during Stage 15, when the Danish star was involved in a high-speed crash less than 20 kilometers from the finish.

The incident immediately raised concern among fans and riders as one of cycling’s biggest names hit the ground while fighting for position on a technical section of the course.

Although several riders were caught in the accident, Vingegaard appeared to suffer the most serious consequences and was unable to continue. A terrible day for cycling.

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What happened to Jonas Vingegaard?

Vingegaard crashed while negotiating a corner with around 20 kilometers remaining in Stage 15. The Visma–Lease a Bike rider fell heavily after losing control through the turn, triggering a multi-rider incident that also brought down several other cyclists.

Following the crash, Vingegaard abandoned the stage with what appeared to be a collarbone injury, although the team had not immediately confirmed the full extent of the damage.

Who else crashed in 2026 Tour de France?

Among the riders involved was Isaac Del Toro, who also went down during the incident. Unlike Vingegaard, however, the Mexican rider was able to remount his bike and continue racing after receiving assistance. The crash created a tense moment in the peloton, with several riders forced to slow down while others attempted to avoid the fallen cyclists.

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Was Tadej Pogacar involved in Jonas Vingegaard’s accident?

No. Race leader Tadej Pogacar was not involved in the crash and safely avoided the incident. The Slovenian remained with the front of the race while Vingegaard’s Tour effectively came to an end after the heavy fall.

Is Jonas Vingegaard out of 2026 Tour de France?

Yes. Jonas Vingegaard is out of the 2026 Tour de France. If the apparent collarbone injury is confirmed, it would represent another cruel setback for one of cycling’s biggest stars after arriving at the Tour hoping to challenge for another overall victory.