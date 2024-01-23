How to watch Cori Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka on January 24, 2024 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Cori Gauff play against Aryna Sabalenka in what will be the 2024 Australian Open semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

In the quarterfinals, American Cori Gauff faced her most challenging match since the tournament began, and indeed it was. However, she managed to emerge victorious, defeating the Ukrainian Kostyuk in three sets. But now, she faces a significant challenge.

Her opponent is none other than the second seed in the tournament, Aryna Sabalenka, who is undeniably one of the favorites to become the champion. The Belarussian has just comfortably defeated Barbora Krejčiková, and now she aims to secure a spot in the final. Undoubtedly, a duel that promises a lot.

When will Cori Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka be played?

The match for the 2024 Australian Open semifinals between Cori Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will take place this this Wednesday, January 24 at TBD.

Cori Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka: Time by State in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

How to watch Cori Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka

This match for the 2024 Australian Open semifinals between Cori Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka be watched in the United States for free on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN, Tennis Channel.