How to watch Georgia vs Florida State for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Cotton Bowl Classic

College football fans, get ready for a clash of titans in the sunny South! The Georgia Bulldogs, two-time defending national champions, will lock horns with the resurgent Florida State Seminoles in the prestigious Orange Bowl at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

[Watch Georgia vs Florida State online free in the US on Fubo]

Georgia couldn’t do anything to avoid losing against Alabama 24-27, but the season was really good for them with a big winning streak of 12 games. They won’t be able to defend their CFP title, but next season is another opportunity for them.

Florida State Seminoles did not lose games during the regular season, everything was perfect for them, but during the last CFP rankings reveal they were left out of the big tournament and that was something highly controversial and labeled as ‘unfair’ by the fans.

When will Georgia vs Florida State be played?

Georgia and Florida State play for the 2023 College Football season on Saturday, December 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. While both teams will miss out on the College Football Playoff this year, pride and bragging rights are certainly on the line. For Georgia, it’s a chance to end the season on a high note and prove their dominance in the SEC. For Florida State, it’s an opportunity to cement their resurgence as a national contender and silence doubters who questioned their early-season struggles.

Georgia vs Florida State: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Georgia vs Florida State in the US

This game for the 2023 College Football season, Georgia and Florida State at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, December 30, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN, ESPN+.