How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on January 28, 2024

Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev in what will be the 2024 Australian Open semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev for FREE in the US on Fubo]

They are competing in the final of the first Grand Slam of the year, and the anticipation could not be higher. This is primarily because the contenders were not exactly the top favorites. It’s not surprising to see Medvedev in this position, although initially, Alcaraz was also in contention.

However, the Spaniard lost to Zverev, who in turn was defeated by the Russian. Yet, the most surprising turn of events was Novak Djokovic‘s defeat in the semifinals at the hands of Jannik Sinner, who now aims to seize every opportunity after eliminating the formidable Serbian player.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev match be played?

The match for the 2024 Australian Open final between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will take place this this Sunday, January 28 at 3.30 AM ET.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev: Time by State in the US

ET: 3.30 AM

CT: 2.30 AM

MT: 1.30 AM

PT: 12.30 AM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev

This match for the 2024 Australian Open final between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev can be watched in the United States for free on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ABC.