Australian Open 2024 prize money: How much do the champions get?

This weekend, the Australian Open will determine its champions with two finals that promise to be very exciting. In the women’s category, Aryna Sabalenka will face Zheng Qinwen, while in the men’s category, Jannik Sinner will play against Daniil Medvedev.

In the women’s tournament, there have been plenty of surprises with early eliminations of big names such as Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari. Now, Sabalenka is favorite to defend the title.

Meanwhile, the men’s tournament could be ushering in a new era as, for the first time in a long while, names like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer are not present. Additionally, Carlos Alcaraz failed in his attempt to reach the final.

One of the big questions on the road to defining the Australian Open champions is how much money the winner of the trophy takes home.

2024 Australian Open: How much money do the winners get?

The winners of the 2024 Australian Open will take home approximately $2.07 million. The number is the same for the men’s singles champion and the women’s singles champion.

Meanwhile, the runner-up in both categories will earn almost $1.13 million. The prize money for reaching the semifinals at Melbourne is $650k and $395k for the quarterfinals.

Overall, the Australian Open total prize pool was of $57 million, up 13 per cent compared to the amount of 2023.