How to watch Maryland vs Ohio State for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Maryland and Ohio State meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The visitors know that this game will be one of the most important for them. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Maryland vs Ohio State online free in the US on Fubo]

The Terrapins are having a good run with five wins, although they are not in the AP Poll, so far they have the second spot in the Big Ten’s East Division behind Penn State.

The Buckeyes have a 4-0 record in the conference, they are the No. 4 team in the nation but they are not dominating the East Division, winning against the Terrapins is key for them.

When will Maryland vs Ohio State be played?

Maryland and Ohio State play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, October 7 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. This game will be tough for the Terrapins since the home team is one of the big favorites within the conference.

Maryland vs Ohio State: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Maryland vs Ohio State in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Maryland and Ohio State at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, October 7, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.