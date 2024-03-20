How to watch Oakland vs Kentucky for FREE in the US in 2024 NCAA Tournament First Round

The first round of the 2024 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament‘s South regional conference will feature a captivating matchup as Oakland take on Kentucky. Fans looking forward to this intense battle can find all the essential details, including the date, kickoff time, and various viewing options available in the United States, to ensure they don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Oakland vs Kentucky FREE in the US on Fubo]

This game is set to be thrilling as we enter the most exciting phase of the 2024 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. From this point forward, fans can anticipate the most intense matchups, making it an ideal time to follow college basketball closely.

Kentucky, one of the tournament’s favorites and the third-place finisher in the South regional, is poised to advance to the final stages. They will face Oakland, the underdogs of this match, who finished in 14th place. Despite their lower ranking, Oakland are a team that demands respect and should not be underestimated.

When will the Oakland vs Kentucky game be played?

The first round game of the 2024 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament between Oakland and Kentucky will be played this Saturday, March 23 at 7:10 PM (ET).

Oakland vs Kentucky: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:10 PM

CT: 6:10 PM

MT: 5:10 PM

PT: 4:10 PM

Where to watch Oakland vs Kentucky

This first round game of the 2024 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament between Oakland and Kentucky will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS.