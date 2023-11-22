How to watch Stanford vs Arkansas online for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming 2023-24 NCAA Men’s Basketball

The Stanford Cardinal and Arkansas Razorbacks will square off in the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The game will be played at the Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

[Watch Stanford vs Arkansas online free in the US on Fubo]

The Stanford Cardinal are coming off a 14-19 season in 2022-23. They are led by senior guard Maxime Raynaud, who is averaging 19.3 points per game this season. Stanford have a 3-1 PAC record so far, their only lost was against Santa Clara 77-89.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are coming off a 22-14 season in 2022-23. They are led by Khalif Battle, he is averaging 16.5 points per game after just 4 games and he isn’t a starter. The Razorbacks are also expected to be a contender for the SEC championship in 2023-24. They lost a recent game against UNC Greensboro by 72-78.

When will Stanford vs Arkansas be played?

Stanford and Arkansas play for the 2023-24 NCAA Men’s Basketball season on Wednesday, November 22 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. This game should be a close one. Both teams are very well-matched, and they are both expected to be in the NCAA tournament this season. The game will likely come down to which team makes the most plays in the final minutes.

Stanford vs Arkansas: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Stanford vs Arkansas in the US

This game for the 2023-24 NCAA Men’s Basketball season, Stanford and Arkansas at the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Wednesday, November 22, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN U and ESPN.COM.