How to watch Virginia Tech vs Florida State in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Virginia Tech and Florida State meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. Visitors want to try to build a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Hokies began the season by winning against Old Dominion by 36-17 but after that good start they lost three consecutive games until finally breaking out of that losing streak with a victory against Pittsburgh 38-21.

The Seminoles are the second best team in the ACC and No. 5 in the nation, they are fighting for the first spot in the conference against Louisville.

When will Virginia Tech vs Florida State be played?

Virginia Tech and Florida State play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, October 7 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. The home team is likely to crush the visitors.

Virginia Tech vs Florida State: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Virginia Tech vs Florida State in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Virginia Tech and Florida State at the Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, October 7, will be broadcast in the US by ABC.