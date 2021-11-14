Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa will meet in the third match of the group stage of the WTA Finals 2021 in Guadalajara. Here, check out the preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Paula Badosa and Iga Swiatek will face each other for the third match of the group stage of the WTA Finals 2021. Here, find out everything you need to know about this tennis match such as the preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The Spaniard has already qualified for the semifinals of the tournament after winning her first two matches against Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari, and thanks to Sabalenka winning in three sets against Swiatek. But Badosa still has to secure her first place.

Meanwhile, Swiatek has already been eliminated from the semifinals. The Pole struggled in her first two matches, and despite winning the first set against Sabalenka, the Belarusian came back to take the victory. However, Swiatek will try to leave the tournament on a positive note.

Iga Swiatek vs Paula Badosa: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Akron de Tenis, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Iga Swiatek vs Paula Badosa: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Iga Swiatek vs Paula Badosa: Head-to-head and storylines

Swiatek and Badosa have faced each other once before. Their only match so far took place at the Olympics 2020, when the Spaniard defeated the Pole in two straight sets 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 32.

How to watch or live stream Iga Swiatek vs Paula Badosa in the US

The WTA Finals 2021 match between Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa to be played on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Estadio Akron de Tenis in Guadalajara will be broadcasted in the United States by beIN.

Iga Swiatek vs Paula Badosa: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. According to FanDuel, Paula Badosa is the strong favorite to win this match with odds of -215, while Iga Swiatek has odds of +172.

FanDuel Iga Swiatek +172 Paula Badosa -215

*Odds by FanDuel