Taylor Fritz stunned Rafael Nadal in epic fashion to win his first Masters 1000 at Indian Wells. Here, check out all the records he broke after his historic win.

American Taylor Fritz became a first-time Masters 1000 winner on Sunday, when he upset 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the final (6-3, 7-6(5)) of Indian Wells 2022. He is the fourth consecutive player to win an ATP Masters at Indian Wells, after Del Potro (2018), Dominic Thiem (2019) and Cameron Norrie (2021).

Fritz’s feat is even more impressive when considering the context. Not only Nadal was unbeaten for 2022, with a 20-match streak, but the American also injured himself at the end of his semi-final match against Andrey Rublev.

While Nadal has also been struggling with a foot injury, he found himself unable to respond to Fritz’ game. It’s been a long time since an American man won at Indian Wells, but that’s not the only record for Fritz after his tournament. Here, check all his amazing stats.

Taylor Fritz: First American to win the BNP Paribas Open since 2001

The last time that an American player, male or female, won the BNP Paribas Open was Andre Agassi and Serena Williams in 2001. Fritz finally broke the curse 21 years later. John Isner was a finalist in 2012, when he lost against Roger Federer. He’s also the first American, male or female, to win a Masters 1000 since Miami 2018 (Sloane Stephens).

On the other hand, Fritz, 24, also became the youngest Indian Wells male champion since Novak Djokovic in 2011. He’s also the youngest American male player to win the tournament since 1996 and the youngest American to win a Masters 1000 since Andy Roddick in 2006, according to ATP Media, per journalist Jose Morgado.

Also, Fritz will climb positions in the world ranking. He was the 20th player in the world but, from Monday, he’ll become the 13th player in the world, his personal high. His best ranking so far was 16th player in the world.