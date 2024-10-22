Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark discusses WNBA's future amid CBA Opt-Out

While enjoying her offseason, Caitlin Clark participated in a Nike event for women’s basketball, where she shared her thoughts on the future of the WNBA amid significant changes.

The 2024 WNBA season concluded with the New York Liberty defeating the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling five-game Finals series, marking a historically successful campaign for the league. As the focus shifts to the future, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has emerged as a key figure in the WNBA’s rise in popularity, and the star recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

“From the amount of people that have showed up in the stadiums, from the viewership numbers to people really wanting to wear a WNBA player’s jersey… Just how it’s evolved in such a short period of time shows everyone there is real opportunity here and there has been opportunity here,” said Clark while appearing via Zoom at a Nike event on Monday (Oct. 22).

“The more we can continue to expand that and continue to have games on national television and get people in seats because, when they show up at a stadium, they’re always coming back… The more people that can get out and watch the W or watch the college game, the better it’s going to be for the future of the game,” she added.

While Clark was one of the players who attracted a significant number of new fans to the league— with Indiana Fever games reaching up to 2 million viewers—the boost was felt across the entire WNBA. For example, Game 5 of the Finals between the Liberty and the Lynx drew 2.2 million viewers, marking the most-watched WNBA Finals game in 25 years.

However, as the interest grows, there’s also more investments. The league signed an 11-year media rights deal with major networks like Disney, Amazon Prime, and NBC, worth an impressive $200 million annually. And players recently decided to opt-out of their current CBA.

WNBAP want more benefits with a new model

The current collective bargaining agreement will remain in effect for the 2025 season, allowing both the league and the players a year to negotiate a new deal. If an agreement cannot be reached, a work stoppage could occur. However, it seems both parties are eager to engage in discussions. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert expressed optimism, stating they “look forward to working together” toward “a new CBA that is fair for all and lays the foundation for growth and success for years to come.”

Meanwhile, The players’ union are looking to end the restrictive caps on player compensation and benefits. They are pushing for improvements in salaries, retirement benefits, and support for childcare and family planning. “This is a defining moment not just for the WNBA, but for all of us who believe in progress,” WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike said in a statement Monday.