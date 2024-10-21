Trending topics:
WNBA

WNBA: Alysha Clark and other stars respond to CBA opt-out after groundbreaking season

After the WNBA Players Association chose to opt-out from their existing colledtive bargaining, some players, such as Alysha Clark, reacted to the news.

Alysha Clark of Las Vegas Aces gestures after hitting a 3-pointer against the Connecticut Sun
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesAlysha Clark of Las Vegas Aces gestures after hitting a 3-pointer against the Connecticut Sun

By Natalia Lobo

The WNBA players’ union has chosen to withdraw from the existing collective bargaining agreement, two years prior to its expiration. After the decision was announced, players like Las Vegas Aces’ Alysha Clark and Chicago Sky’s Brianna Turner reacted to the news.

“It’s business. Buckle up,” wrote Clark in a post on X with a smiling emoji. Turner also repeated the phrase “it’s business,” which is the slogan that the WNBA Players Association also used in their video announcing the decision. Meanwhile, Angel Reese reposted the announcement.

Both the league and the players’ union had the opportunity to make this decision before November 1. The early opt-out comes after the league signed a 11-year media deal with Disney, Amazon Prime and NBC for $200 million in July. It also follows an historic season, in which the WNBA broke attendance and viewership records.

Advertisement

“This is a defining moment not just for the WNBA, but for all of us who believe in progress,” WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike said in a statement Monday. “The world has evolved since 2020 and we cannot afford to stand still. If we stay in the current agreement, we fall behind. This is a new era and we are ready to lead transformational change.”

wnba finals

A general view of the arena during Game Five of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 20, 2024 in New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The existing collective bargaining agreement will remain in effect for the 2025 season, giving both parties a year to discuss a new deal. If they cannot reach an agreement, it may result in a work stoppage. However, it appears that both the league and the players are willing to engage in negotiations.

WNBA: Which teams have won the most titles in the league’s history?

see also

WNBA: Which teams have won the most titles in the league’s history?

Cathy Engelbert’s words on the opt-out

With the historic 2024 WNBA season now in the books, we look forward to working together with the players and the WNBAPA on a new CBA that is fair for all and lays the foundation for growth and success for years to come,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said, according to ESPN.

Advertisement
Lynx star Napheesa Collier subtly critiques WNBA Finals officiating on Instagram

see also

Lynx star Napheesa Collier subtly critiques WNBA Finals officiating on Instagram

The union seeks a new model to replace the current system, which imposes restrictive caps on player value and benefits. Players are advocating for an equity-based model that aligns with the league’s growth. They also aim to improve salaries, retirement benefits, and child care and family planning support.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Anthony Richardson sends message to Colts fans after being booed
NFL

Anthony Richardson sends message to Colts fans after being booed

Taylor Fritz’s bold claim about what Sinner and Alcaraz are doing better than the ‘Big 3’
Sports

Taylor Fritz’s bold claim about what Sinner and Alcaraz are doing better than the ‘Big 3’

Jake Paul challenges Canelo Alvarez ahead of his fight against Mike Tyson
Boxing

Jake Paul challenges Canelo Alvarez ahead of his fight against Mike Tyson

Laker News: Former LeBron James championship teammate gets real about Bronny James’ Draft
NBA

Laker News: Former LeBron James championship teammate gets real about Bronny James’ Draft

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo