Indiana against CAL U at Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex for the Third Round of the 2022 NCAA Division II Basketball Championship season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Indiana vs CAL U: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 NCAA DII Basketball Championship Third Round in the US

Indiana (31-2) and CAL U (23-9) meet in for a Third Round game in the 2022 NCAA Division II Basketball Championship. This game will take place at Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex on March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The home team has a lethal record. Here is all the related information about this College Basketball game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The Indiana Crimson Hawks are into the next round after a highly defensive second round game against Mercyhurst, but Indiana won their second game in the 2022 NCAA DII Basketball tournament and here they are, now closer to the final bracket.

Cal U struggled for most of the regular season, but the team did well in the PSAC tournament with a loss and a win that gave the team access to the championship. Now its time to show up how good the team is playing in the postseason.

Indiana vs CAL U: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex, Indiana, PA.

Live Stream: psacsportsdigitalnetwork.com/iupathletics

Indiana vs CAL U: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Indiana vs CAL U: Storylines

Indiana had to play their best game against Mercyhurst in the second round, they won the first quarter of that game by an eight-point margin 30-22, but the second half was bad for the Indiana Crimson Hawks. They lost the second half 33-28 and the game ended 58-55 in favor of Indiana, luck involved, but it was Indiana's bench that contributed 11 key points to win the game.

CAL U Vulcans won the first game of the tournament against Fairmon State 95-74 in what was a relatively easy game for them, but in the second round the team was close to succumbing against West Virginia State. That game was tight from the start, 26-34 and 38-31, but the Vulcans were more efficient with field goals in the second quarter, the team went from 31.25% (10-32) Field Goals to 48.15% (13.27) in the second half.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Indiana vs CAL U in the U.S.

This 2022 NCAA Division II Basketball Championship Third Round game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: psacsportsdigitalnetwork.com/iupathletics. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Indiana vs CAL U: Predictions And Odds

Indiana are favorites to win this game with -6.5 points, they have a strong record of 31-2 overall but the visitors’ defense can stop any offense attack. CAL U are underdogs with +6.5 ATS. The totals are offered at 143.5 points. The best pick for this College Basketball game is: Indiana -6.5.



-- Indiana -6.5 Totals 143.5 CAL U +6.5

* Odds via ---