The IndyCar Series will present this Sunday, August 7 the 14th race of the 2022 season, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After several weeks being the leader (specifically, since the Indy 500 on May 29 of this year) Marcus Ericsson has remained the leader. However, after the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway two weeks ago, and the Gallagher Grand Prix last week, Will Power managed to clinch first place (see the standings here).

Of course, the Swedish driver will do everything possible to recover the leadership that he had been defending so well until the last race in Indianapolis. It will be a more than interesting race in an ideal weekend for motorsport fans since in addition to the IndyCar we will have the MotoGP 2022 Monster Energy British Grand Prix and the NASCAR 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, August 7

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, Tennessee

Live Stream: FuboTV

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix: Storylines

Once this race in Nashville is over there will be only three races left on the IndyCar Series schedule. In other words, there is little left for the end, so the remaining races will be decisive and it may be that after what happens in Nashville, it will be possible to know with certainty what each of the drivers will be for, and above all and more importantly, who will fight to be champions.

How to Watch Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in the U.S.

The 14th race of this 2022 IndyCar Series will take place this Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, Tennessee; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC, Sirius XM.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorite for this race yet, although surely in the next few hours it will be known.

