Italy vs Argentina: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League

Italy and Argentina will face against each other in what will be the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League quarterfinals. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Argentina made history in this edition by qualifying for the quarterfinals of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League for the first time ever. The Argentines, who were the last Olympic bronze medalists, aim to continue their making history and now face an even greater challenge.

Their opponents will be the current world champions, Italy, who are undoubtedly among the top favorites to win this edition. These teams faced each other during the first week of the tournament, with Argentina emerging victorious with a 3-0 scoreline. However, it is anticipated that the upcoming match will be much more closely contested.

Italy vs Argentina: Date

The game for the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League between Italy and Argentina will take place Wednesday, July 19 at 2:00 PM (ET).

ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

United States vs France: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This quarterfinals game of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League between Italy and Argentina will be streamed in the US live on VBTV.