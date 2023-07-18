United States vs France: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League

United States will face France for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League quarterfinals. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

It is one of the most interesting games that these quarterfinals will have, and many even dare to say that it is an early final. On one hand, there will be France, who finished in 8th place, being the last to qualify for this phase, but they should not be underestimated for that reason.

The French have had several successes in recent international tournaments and they want to continue to do so. The United States, who finished first in the regular phase, are well aware of this, and that is why they will try to show their best version against a team that could perfectly surprise them.

United States vs France: Date

The game for the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League between United States and France will take place Wednesday, July 19 at 11:00 AM (ET).

United States vs France: Time by States in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

United States vs France: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This quarterfinals game of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League between United States and France will be streamed in the US live on VBTV.