The second semifinal of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League will be between the best team of the regular phase, Italy and the last Olympic champions, France. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Two of the best teams in the tournament will meet in a very intense semi-final. On the one hand, there will be Italy, the team that obtained the most points in the regular phase with 31 (the same as Poland, although the Italians had a better ratio and that made them leaders). In the quarter-finals they overcame a poor start against the Netherlands to win convincingly 3-1.

The last champions also had a great regular phase, winning 9 games and losing 3. They were in fourth position behind Italy, Poland and the United States, so in the quarterfinals they had to face the fifth, Japan. After a tough first set (which ended 26-24) the French were superior and took the game 3-0. Of course, now they will go for the finals of the tournament.

Italy vs France: Date

Italy and France will face each other at the Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET) for this FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League.

Italy vs France: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Italy vs France: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League semifinal game between Italy and France will be available to watch in the United States on: volleyballworld.tv. Volleyball TV.