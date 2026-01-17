Ernie Clement sends clear message about his role with Blue Jays after Bo Bichette joins the NY Mets

Ernie Clement now has a clearer picture of what awaits him next season with the Toronto Blue Jays, especially after Bo Bichette officially signed with the New York Mets and will not be returning to help his former team, which made a postseason run.

During an episode of MLB Network Hot Stove, Clement admitted he is intrigued by the idea of serving as a utility player next season. “I love it. I love bouncing around. It helps other guys get in the lineup, helps the manager play the hot hand.”

“I love playing second, I love playing short, I love playing third,” Clement continued, adding that he has also learned to play some first base. That versatility could give the Blue Jays a valuable option in 2026 if they need to cover positions in emergency situations.

Another strong year for Clement

The 2025 season was not a one-off for Clement with the Blue Jays. He already had a solid year in 2024, appearing in 139 games with a .263 batting average. Last season, however, was his best in terms of games played and overall production, as he recorded 151 hits and posted his second-best batting average with Toronto at .277.

Clement said he feels more than ready every time he takes the field for the Blue Jays. “I feel so prepared for every game all I have to do is just trust my instinct,” he said. That confidence showed last season, when he hit nine home runs, the second-highest total of his career in a single season, behind the 12 he hit with Toronto in 2024.

For 2026, the Blue Jays are set to pay Clement $4.6 million, a relatively low price for a player who has said he is available to play anywhere on the field. It is also a notable raise from 2025, when Toronto paid him just $1.97 million.