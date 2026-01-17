Matt LaFleur’s Packers contract length and salary: How much will the HC make in Green Bay?

The Green Bay Packers didn’t listen to outside noise and decided to keep Matt LaFleur as their head coach. Now that he will stay for years to come, let’s look at the details of his newly-extended contract.

Per multiple sources, including Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it is a multi-year deal. As ESPN states, this is “not a prove-it deal but a real commitment.” As for the salary, details haven’t been revealed yet. However, it’s been reported by Tom Silverstein of PackersNews that LaFleur is believed to earn around $8 million and $9 million a year. Hence, it’s believed he received another raise now that a new contract was signed.

LaFleur has a 76-40-1 record with the Packers and six playoff trips in seven seasons at the helm of the club. However, it’s been his lack of success in the playoffs what made many ask for his firing. Still, the Packers opted to retain him and tie him long-term.

More moves are coming on the Packers

Pelissero also reported that the Packers are expected to extend the contracts of general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive VP Russ Ball. Hence, the main core of this Packers is expected to keep it going for years to come.

General manager Brian Gutekunst of the Green Bay Packers

Having said all of that, they might lose a coach for next season. Also, the special teams should definitely look at a change. Rich Bisaccia hasn’t done a good job and there’s an argument to be made that it was the special teams that cost the Packers this season.

LaFleur is good but far from perfect

While LaFleur has done a splendid job since getting appointed as HC of the Packers, there are some things that he needs to correct. For instance, the Packers are one of the most penalized teams in the NFL. In 2025, they were the fourth-most flagged team with 8.3 per game. Pre-snap discipline is something LaFleur hasn’t been able to correct, and it’s starting to be a chronic symptom.

Then, his playcalling while mostly effective, can get very archaic and predictable sometimes. He tends to get very conservative. Also, he is a very streaky coach in the division. For instance, in 2024 he had a 1-5 record against NFC North teams, but then he was 4-0 late in 2025, only to then lose one to the Vikings and get eliminated from the playoffs by the Bears in the Wild Card round.