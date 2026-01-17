MLB Rumors: Blue Jays receive strong message over Cody Bellinger amid NY Yankees, NY Mets competition

The Toronto Blue Jays have faced a turbulent stretch this offseason. First, the Los Angeles Dodgers secured Kyle Tucker, then hometown star Bo Bichette chose to sign with the New York Mets, leaving Toronto with key holes to fill.

Despite the setbacks, the Blue Jays still have one marquee free agent available: Cody Bellinger. Analysts believe a deal could not only strengthen Toronto’s roster but also strategically block rivals like the New York Yankees and Mets from landing the veteran outfielder.

Bellinger’s 2025 stats underscore his impact: .272 batting average, 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 89 runs scored across 152 games for the Yankees. Adding him would make the Blue Jays’ lineup both deeper and more versatile, enhancing their chances in a competitive AL East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former MLB general manager Steve Phillips highlighted the potential benefits of a Bellinger acquisition on TSN: “Imagine stealing Bellinger out from under the Yankees, and the Yankees at that point would have nowhere else to go.” He emphasized Bellinger’s versatility and value as a left-handed bat capable of playing multiple positions.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees stands at bat. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Advertisement

Could Bellinger be the Blue Jays’ next centerpiece?

Bellinger’s defensive versatility could immediately address multiple needs for Toronto. He can play center field, left field, and even first base while providing a potent bat in the middle of the lineup.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Blue Jays reassess free-agent options after Bo Bichette’s departure to NY Mets

“[Bellinger] is an outstanding defender in center field, [and] he can play left field; he can play first base and protect you as a left-handed bat there,” Phillips noted. “He has got pop; he can steal a base… keeping him away from the Yankees for a year would be fantastic.”

Advertisement

How Bellinger fits into Toronto’s AL East strategy

Blue Jays’ interest is also strategic, given the Torontos’ focus on surrounding Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk with supporting talent. The front office must act decisively if it wants to secure Bellinger before rival suitors escalate their bids, making the next moves critical in shaping the team’s postseason potential.

SurveyShould the Blue Jays prioritize signing Cody Bellinger this offseason? Should the Blue Jays prioritize signing Cody Bellinger this offseason? already voted 0 people

Advertisement