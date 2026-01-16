The Buffalo Bills have made last-minute roster moves ahead of their playoff matchup against the Denver Broncos. As they prepare for the Divisional Round, Buffalo has signed a player who won three Super Bowl titles alongside Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Throughout the 2025 NFL season, the Bills have been plagued by injuries, especially on offense. With only three healthy wide receivers available for the 2026 Divisional Round clash against the Broncos, Buffalo was forced to make roster adjustments to give Josh Allen more weapons.

On Friday, the Bills announced that Mecole Hardman would be elevated from the practice squad for the game against Denver. A three-time Super Bowl champion, Hardman brings valuable playoff experience, and Buffalo hopes he can provide Allen with another reliable target in a must-win scenario.

Who else have the Bills signed?

In addition to Hardman, the Bills also elevated running back Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad. While James Cook remains the primary option in the backfield, depth has been a concern, and Gore Jr. adds another layer to the running game.

The Bills also confirmed that wide receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive tackle Ed Oliver were activated from injured reserve. Before Friday, Josh Allen had just three healthy wide receivers available; now, he has five heading into the matchup with Denver.

Samuel remains listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury. Even if his role is limited, his presence against a tough Broncos defense could draw coverage away from Buffalo’s primary weapons and help open up the offense.

