Justin Herbert could potentially get former Coach of the Year as Chargers OC in 2026 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers know they need to hit on the new offensive coordinator. Justin Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but the offense was not clicking due to coaching. Now, they are setting their sights on a former Coach of the Year for the role.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Chargers are set to interview Brian Daboll for the OC job. However, it won’t go without any competition, as Daboll interviewed Friday for the Titans head coaching job and other teams have looked at him as potential OC.

However, the Chargers also have another former AFC coach as a possible OC, so Daboll is not the only option, though an intriguing one. Daboll was dismissed mid-season as the New York Giants head coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daboll as an OC would be ideal for the Chargers

Daboll’s reputation rose as fast as minute rice during Josh Allen’s second season in the NFL. He was basically a bust until Daboll transformed him into an actual superstar. He then made Daniel Jones look good in his first year as Giants HC and even won a playoff game, which earned him COTY honors.

Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants.

Advertisement

While Herbert doesn’t need salvation as a player, he does need help in terms of scheme. Greg Roman had a very pedestrian playbook, and Daboll’s cleverness could be what finally makes Herbert take another step towards playoffs success.

Advertisement

see also Chargers 2026 free agents: Najee Harris, Keenan Allen, Khalil Mack, and other stars out of contract

Daboll has key strenghts to bolster this offense

What sets Daboll apart is his ability to use crossing routes and RPOs to create easy throws and mismatches. While Herbert is not a dual-threat quarterback like Allen, Jones, or even Jaxson Dart, he still can run. Herbert also has arguably the most accurate arm of all this, with Allen being the other one. What it’s true, is that Daboll has shown plenty of successful ideas when paired with an elite QB.

Advertisement