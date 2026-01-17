Trending topics:
NFL

Andy Reid confirms who might take Chiefs QB job in 2026 season with clear message after Patrick Mahomes injury update

Andy Reid gave hints about who could be the backup quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs during Patrick Mahomes' absence for several months.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid must quickly find a new quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Since Patrick Mahomes has a long recovery process ahead, the head coach needs a trusted man for the offseason program, training camp, and preseason.

The answer could be Gardner Minshew. “So, we had brought Gardner in to do that. Unfortunately, he got hurt on that early in that game. But, we had a ton, and still have a ton of confidence that he can do that. He was only here for a year and that was what his contract was. But that type of player is what you want in that position. Somebody that’s won games in the league and at the same time understands his role and handles himself right in the room. It becomes an important thing.”

The Chiefs face the challenge of becoming Super Bowl contenders again after a disappointing season. Everything will depend on Mahomes’ health, but in the upcoming months, having a veteran quarterback in practice could be crucial.

Who will the Chiefs sign?

The Chiefs could sign Gardner Minshew again as backup quarterback to lead the team while Patrick Mahomes recovers. Although the topic hasn’t been widely discussed, the situation at the QB position is crucial.

Andy Reid and Chiefs could lose many coaches

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have prioritized building their coaching staff for the 2026 season. In the coming weeks, they could lose an important coach, knowing that Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo have had interviews with several teams.

The positive news for the Chiefs is that Patrick Mahomes gave a key injury update in which he said the doctors told him it’s possible he could be ready for Week 1.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
