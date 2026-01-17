Canada vs Guatemala LIVE: Start time and how to watch! 2026 international friendly

Canada face Guatemala in a 2026 international friendly as both sides continue their preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match will be played at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, serving as an important test for Canada, who will co-host the upcoming World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico.

Canada are using this fixture to stay competitive and build rhythm ahead of the global tournament on home soil. With co-host status secured, the Canadians are focused on facing opponents that challenge their structure and intensity, allowing them to evaluate depth and tactical options as the countdown to 2026 continues.

For Guatemala, the friendly represents a high-level challenge against one of Concacaf’s strongest sides. The coaching staff have called up a mix of experienced players and young prospects, some of whom will make their first appearances at the senior level. The match is part of a broader process aimed at identifying future contributors for the Azul y Blanco in the years to come.