Canada vs Guatemala LIVE: Start time and how to watch! 2026 international friendly

Canada face Guatemala in a 2026 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Richie Laryea of Canada and Rudy Muñoz of Guatemala.
© Getty ImagesRichie Laryea of Canada and Rudy Muñoz of Guatemala.

Canada face Guatemala in a 2026 international friendly as both sides continue their preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match will be played at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, serving as an important test for Canada, who will co-host the upcoming World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico.

[Watch Canada vs Guatemala live in the USA on Fubo]

Canada are using this fixture to stay competitive and build rhythm ahead of the global tournament on home soil. With co-host status secured, the Canadians are focused on facing opponents that challenge their structure and intensity, allowing them to evaluate depth and tactical options as the countdown to 2026 continues.

For Guatemala, the friendly represents a high-level challenge against one of Concacaf’s strongest sides. The coaching staff have called up a mix of experienced players and young prospects, some of whom will make their first appearances at the senior level. The match is part of a broader process aimed at identifying future contributors for the Azul y Blanco in the years to come.

Tonight’s venue

BMO Stadium is a soccer-specific venue located in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, United States. It serves as the home of Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Angel City FC.

The stadium is also set to be one of the designated venues for the 2026 World Cup, adding extra significance to tonight’s international friendly.

Start time and how to watch

Canada vs Guatemala will get underway at 10:00 PM ET (PT:7:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 International friendly match between Canada and Guatemala live in the USA on Fubo, FOX Deportes and FOX One.

Canada and Guatemala clash in international friendly

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today’s international friendly. Canada face Guatemala as both selections continue their preparation on the road to the FIFA World Cup 2026, with valuable minutes and evaluations at stake.

The matchup offers Canada another opportunity to fine-tune their approach as a host nation, while Guatemala look to measure themselves against a strong Concacaf rival. Stay with us for key details and real-time updates as the action unfolds.

