Jack Draper's career in professional tennis made a huge jump in just one year, so he will play the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals as his reward. Find out here his entire profile information including his age, height, girlfriend, parents, and social media.

In his fourth year as a professional tennis player, Jack Draper has made huge milestones in a very short time. For example, he jumped off from the Top 200 to the Top 50 places in just eight months. Of course, he will be part of the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals for the very first time. However only time will tell how far his career is going.

Draper's currently ranked World No. 41 at the ATP Tour ranking. Also, he won over Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first-ever ATP Tour QF game in Montreal. Also, he beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in his first-ever US Open participation, to be where he's at in the ranking right now. Two titles for the younster.

After his huge skyrocketed year, Draper will make his debut in the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, and will compete against one of the big favorites to win the tournament, Lorenzo Musetti for the Red Group stage.

How old is Jack Draper?

Jack Draper was born on December 21, 2001 in Sutton, in the city of London. His current residence is in London, United Kingdom. According to astrologers, Draper's zodiac sign is Capricorn. He is currently one of the youngest players to play in the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals.

How tall is Jack Draper?

According to the ATP Tour website, Jack Draper is listed as a 6-foot-4 tennis player, which in centimeters is 193cm. As well, the website lists Draper's current weight as 187 pounds, or 85 kilograms in the metric system.

Who is Jack Draper's girlfriend?

As one of the young and promising stars of the new generation in tennis, Jack Draper wants to keep to himself as many information as possible. One topic that remains unclear yet is his current relationship status. However, it has been reported that Draper's currently single, focused on his professional tennis career.

Who are Jack Draper's parents?

Jack Draper's family is very involved in sports. In fact, according to the ATP Tour's website, his father, Roger, is a former Lawn Tennis Association executive. On the other hand, his mother, Nicky, is a former top junior tennis player in Britain. Also, he has a brother, Ben, who has played college tennis at University of California-Berkeley.

Jack Draper's social media

Jack Draper is part of the newest generation of tennis. Which means he grew up with social media as the main channel of comunication. In fact, he's got three main social media accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. On his Twitter (jackdraper0) he doesn't post very often, but still he's got 4,941 followers. While on Instagram (jakedraper), he updates constantly to his 48,700 followers. But his Facebook page, remains without any updates on his tennis career since the US Open.