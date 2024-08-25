Jannik Sinner makes strong decision after testing positive in drug test before US Open

Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner has made a decisive move with his team after testing positive for a banned substance just before the U.S. Open.

Jannik Sinner, who recently claimed the Cincinnati Masters 1000 title and is currently ranked No. 1 in the ATP, tested positive for clostebol during the Indian Wells Masters 1000 in March. Despite the alarming results, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) cleared him of any wrongdoing.

The ITIA concluded that the positive test was due to an error by Sinner’s physiotherapist, who unknowingly used a product containing the banned substance. In light of the controversy, Sinner made the difficult decision to part ways with two of his team members.

According to reports from Italian media, Giacomo Naldi and Umberto Ferrara will no longer be part of Sinner’s entourage. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the U.S. Open, Sinner explained, “Due to these mistakes, I no longer feel safe continuing with them. I’ve faced many challenges over the past few months. Now that the results are out, I need some fresh air.”

Moreover, trying to focus on what lies ahead, the Italian said: “I will now put this difficult and deeply unfortunate period behind me. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure that I remain compliant with the ITIA anti-doping program. I am happy that it is finally out because it is also a bit of a relief for me and my team”.

Jannik Sinner of Italy practices prior to the 2024 US Open. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Giacomo Naldi’s response

Physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi confirmed via social media that he and Umberto Ferrara have stepped down from Sinner’s team. “There are two forms of justice: the official one, determined by the courts; and the (unfortunately more impactful) one shaped by the media. The latter is often superficial and rarely based on the real facts, which, in this case, are public,” Naldi stated on Instagram.

He added, “I’m proud to have been part of this incredible team, knowing I gave everything, remained entirely professional, and put my heart into it, which always leads to giving more.”