Roger Federer names his top seven athletes of all time

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer shared his list of the best athletes in history.

Roger Federer attends the "Federer: Twelve Final Days" Premiere
© Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty ImagesRoger Federer attends the "Federer: Twelve Final Days" Premiere

By Gianni Taina

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, known for his incredible 20 Grand Slam titles and 310 weeks as the world’s No. 1 player, recently shared his list of the greatest athletes in history.

Federer, a revered figure in the sports world, offered his ranking during an interview with the German newspaper Weld and revealed the seven athletes who have inspired him the most. “Pelé, Diego Maradona, Michael Schumacher, Tiger Woods, Valentino Rossi, Ayrton Senna, and Michael Jordan, of course,” Federer said. “Jordan was one of my idols. Athletes like these inspire me.”

Federer’s list highlights a mix of two soccer legends, two Formula One drivers, a golfer, a MotoGP rider, and a basketball star, reflecting his admiration for excellence across various sports.

Federer’s favorite Argentine soccer players

In a previous conversation, Federer also spoke about his favorite Argentine soccer players, mentioning Maradona, Lionel Messi, and Gabriel Batistuta. “Growing up, Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta were my favorite Argentine players. I was fortunate enough to meet both of them—they inspired me“.

Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) and Former Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Now, Messi can inspire future generations. I only hope we can witness his unique creativity and artistry for a little longer. Don’t blink too often while Messi is on the field; you might miss something incredible,” Federer noted.

Federer and Maradona: A relationship of mutual respect

Over the years, Federer and Maradona shared a warm and respectful relationship, with both publicly expressing their admiration for each other whenever the opportunity arose. Their first meeting took place in 2013 in Dubai, where Maradona greeted Federer in his unique style, shouting, “Roger! The machine!”

“Nadal is fantastic. Djokovic is fantastic. But there’s no one like the machine. There’s no one like Federer, and there never will be,” Maradona once said, praising Federer as the best of tennis’s historic Big Three.

