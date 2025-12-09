Trending topics:
MLB

Dodgers reportedly land elite closer to strengthen MLB three-peat bid

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly signed an elite closer, bolstering their bullpen as they pursue a third consecutive MLB championship.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
© Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesManager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Former New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a deal, according to a league source cited by The Athletic. The move brings one of MLB’s most dominant closers to a franchise already loaded with talent and postseason ambitions.

Díaz’s deal with the Dodgers is reportedly for three years and $69 million. The Dodgers’ front office prioritized bullpen depth heading into the offseason as they chase a third consecutive championship. Díaz, a two-time All-Star and 2022 NL Reliever of the Year, adds strikeout power and late-inning stability to manager Dave Roberts’ roster.

This signing could reshape the free-agent reliever market, as rival clubs may now adjust their strategies. For the Mets, who had previously signaled interest in retaining Díaz, the agreement marks a significant shift in their bullpen plans.

Advertisement

What Díaz brings to the Dodgers’ bullpen

Díaz has long been considered one of baseball’s most dominant closers. His ability to strike out batters and maintain composure in high-pressure situations makes him an immediate impact player for the Dodgers, who had been seeking reinforcement at the back end of games.

Advertisement

Implications for the Mets and MLB free-agent market

NY Mets eye Pete Alonso reunion, though rival options complicate the picture

see also

NY Mets eye Pete Alonso reunion, though rival options complicate the picture

With Díaz off the board, the Mets may explore alternative bullpen options, having recently signed Devin Williams to a multi-year deal. Other MLB teams are likely reevaluating their strategies, potentially fueling further moves among free-agent relievers in the coming weeks.

Survey

How will Edwin Díaz’s signing impact the Dodgers’ postseason chances?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Philip Rivers makes NFL return with Colts: Will he start vs Seahawks in Week 15?
NFL

Philip Rivers makes NFL return with Colts: Will he start vs Seahawks in Week 15?

Philip Rivers returns to NFL at 44: How old was Tom Brady when he retired?
NFL

Philip Rivers returns to NFL at 44: How old was Tom Brady when he retired?

Philip Rivers signs with Colts: QB depth chart updated with Daniel Jones injured
NFL

Philip Rivers signs with Colts: QB depth chart updated with Daniel Jones injured

Phillies make bold Rob Thomson decision after re-signing Kyle Schwarber
MLB

Phillies make bold Rob Thomson decision after re-signing Kyle Schwarber

Better Collective Logo