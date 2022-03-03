Martina Jindrova and Jacqueline Cavalcanti will face each other on Friday at the Universal Studios in the 2022 PFL Challenger Series 3. Check out how to watch or live stream free the Women’s Lightweight main event fight exclusively on FuboTV, the bout preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Martina Jindrova will come against Jacqueline Cavalcanti at the Universal Studios in Orlando on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 9:00 PM (ET) in the PFL Challenger Series 3. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this exciting Women’s Lightweight main event fight, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

The previous week, the Challenger Series Week 2, Jarrah Al-Silawi beat Michael Lilly in round one by TKO; Dilano Taylor won a welterweight fight against Mark Martin via TKO in the first round; Carlos Leal won a welterweight fight against Korey Kuppe by TKO in the first round at 0:56, and Chris Mixan beat Nathan Pierce in the second round by TKO.

In the opening Week 1, Josh Silveira won the Light Heavyweight Bout via submission in round 3; Taylor Johnson was victorious in a unanimous decision over Alexander Poppeck; Bruce Souto won the Light Heavyweight bout by KO/TKO in round one, and Karl Williams won a unanimous decision over Miles Amos in a light heavyweight bout.

Martina Jindrova vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti: Match Information

Date: Friday, March 4, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Universal Studios, Orlando

Live Stream: fuboTV

Martina Jindrova vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Martina Jindrova vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti: Storylines

The 31-year-old Martina Jindrova of the Czech Republic has a record of 3-2-0 in her career so far. She has managed to claim a victory in two of his last five bouts (LLWWW). Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Jacqueline Cavalcanti of Portugal can boast of having 2-0-0 in her professional career. Thus, she has managed to emerge triumphant in all of her previous fights (WW).

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Martina Jindrova vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti in the U.S.

The 2022 PFL Challenger Series 3 Women's Lightweight main event fight between Martina Jindrova and Jacqueline Cavalcanti, to take place on Friday, at the Universal Studios in Orlando, will be broadcasted exclusively on FuboTV in the United States.

Martina Jindrova vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Martina Jindrova vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti matchup. However, judging by Jacqueline Cavalcanti's impeccable recent form, we can expect her to win.