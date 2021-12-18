Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are writting one more chapter of a rivalry who has delivered great moments to the world fighting fans. Find out which have been the most exciting bouts of the crossover Boxing vs Mixed Martial Arts.

Boxing vs Mixed Martial Arts: a crossover capable of atract the attention of many people. Two group of athletes that focus on the master rule: hit and no be hit. The show is usually guaranteed when they clash in a ring. Fortunately for the fighting fans, there have been memorable chapters of this rivalry.

Even there are either pure MMA and Boxing fights scheduled for December 18, it is certain that many sights will be focused on the match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, hosted at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

This two warriors have already starred a war on August 29. The victory was granted, by a split decision, to Paul after 8 rounds of crossfire. It is natural to expect another real battle: Woodley has a winning DNA and has demonstrated it along his path in the UFC, where he reigned the Welterweight division for 3 years.

The most memorable fights between boxers and mixed martial artists

Muhammad Ali vs Antonio Inoki: on 1976, the Greatest faced this japanese wrestler in Tokio. This fight ended in a draw. The anecdotic fact is that the special rules created for this clash were established right before the beginning of the action.

James Toney vs Randy Couture: both are considered Superstars in their own disciplines. Lights Out has conquered World Championships in 4 boxing categories. The Natural was the first UFC competitor to have a title in two different weight classes at the same time. Unfortunately for Toney, he challenged Couture on the MMA field and was easily beaten in 3 minutes.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva: a memorable fight for the UFC fans, cause the Spider has defeated a former World Champion as Julito in a boxing exhibition match. After 8 rounds, Silva showed his DNA warrior to Chavez Jr and invited him to think about retirement.

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Conor McGregor: the T-Mobile Arena witnessed a real marketing phenomenom when the Pretty Boy faced the Notorius on the most watched fight of the Boxing vs Mixed Martial Arts rivalry. After proving his bravery for 10 rounds, Floyd consummated his victory with a dramatic TKO.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort: Two great warriors facing each other; both with a demolishing and feared power. Nevertheless, Father Time appeared on stage and hold The Phenom in his arms: the result was a dramatic TKO suffered by The Real Deal on the first round.