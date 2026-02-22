Joan Thiele’s profile: Who is the singer who performed at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony?

A contemporary voice helped shape the atmosphere of the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony and that voice belonged to Joan Thiele. Her performance formed part of the ceremony’s artistic segment, designed to blend Italy’s cultural heritage with modern sound inside the Arena di Verona.

Rather than relying on spectacle alone, she delivered a carefully crafted set that emphasized tone and emotion. Her stage presence complemented the broader program, which moved from opera tributes to contemporary music as the Olympic flame approached its final moments.

The appearance strengthened her profile on an international platform, placing her alongside some of Italy’s most recognizable performers. In a night focused on unity and transition, her contribution added a current, reflective layer to the Games’ farewell.

Who is Joan Thiele?

Joan Thiele is an Italian singer-songwriter whose blend of pop, R&B, soul and jazz influences has earned her recognition on both national and international stages. She was born in Desenzano del Garda in 1991 and spent parts of her childhood in Colombia before settling in Italy and later London.

Joan Thiele during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Her musical journey began in earnest with her debut EP in 2016, followed by several radio hits and performances at festivals such as South by Southwest in Austin, Texas. Her artistic evolution continued with her 2025 album Joanita, and she’s collaborated with notable Italian artists while also earning awards like the David di Donatello for best original song.

Critics and fans alike have highlighted her ability to navigate genres with ease, creating music that feels both intimate and cinematic. Her heartfelt lyrics, soulful vocals and atmospheric production mark her as one of Italy’s most intriguing contemporary talents.

What role did she play in the closing ceremony?

The 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony showcased a wide range of Italian artistic talent, from opera tributes to contemporary performances. Among the performers was Joan Thiele, whose appearance added a distinctly modern musical voice to the event’s cultural tapestry.

Joan Thiele performs a song during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Unlike the grand spectacle of opening nights, this ceremony blended tradition with present-day sounds. Thiele took to the stage as part of that narrative, contributing a performance that echoed the event’s themes of celebration, unity and artistic expression.

Her role wasn’t limited to a brief cameo — she was featured among the lineup of prominent Italian musicians woven into the ceremony’s program. While she was singing and playing the guitar, she was accompanied by several performers, including dancer Roberto Bolle.

In a finale that honored both sport and culture, her set became one of the evening’s memorable musical moments, underscoring how contemporary artists helped shape the final chapter of the Games’ legacy in Verona.