Jordan Spieth, a three-time Major champion, is one of the US leaders at the 2022 Presidents Cup. Check out more about him including his age, height, wife, family, caddie and net worth.

During the last decade, Jordan Spieth has been proclaimed as a possible heir of Tiger Woods' legacy. Nevertheless, he lives one of the toughest moments of his career with only two wins in the last five years after his marquee victory in the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Still, 2022 seems to be a breath of fresh air for the Dallas native considering he had a great performance to win the RBC Heritage a few months ago. After missing the cut in this year's Masters, Jordan Spieth is recovering the pace with very solid results: 2nd at the Byron Nelson, 7th at the Charles Schwab Challenge, 18th at the Memorial, 8th at the Open Championship and 13th at the Tour Championship.

Now, he was one of Davis Love III captain picks to represent the United States at the 2022 Presidents Cup in Quail Hollow. This will be Jordan Spieth's fourth appearance in the tournament and here you can find more details about one of Team USA's superstars.

How old is Jordan Spieth?

Jordan Spieth is 29 years old. He was born on July 27, 1993. He started playing golf when was 4 years old and began to practice the sport regularly at 10 years old after his family joined Brookhaven Country Club (north of Dallas). He became professional in 2012 and shocked the world in 2015 when he won the Masters and the US Open.

How tall is Jordan Spieth?

Jordan Spieth is 185 cm (6' 1'') tall. He swings a club right-handed, but he was a left-handed baseball player during his early years. His weight is 79kg (175 lbs). After Tiger Woods, he was recognized as one of the leaders in the New Generation of golf with that impressive run in 2015. Spieth is one of Tiger's closest friends and, in a way, Woods has become his mentor.

Is Jordan Spieth married? Who is his wife?

Jordan Spieth is married to long-time girlfriend, Annie Verret. He proposed to her on December 2017 and confirmed the engagement during January of 2018. They've been together since high school and married in Dallas at a private ceremony held on November of 2018. Their son, Sammy Spieth, was born on November 14, 2021.

Jordan Spieth's family: Who are his parents, brothers and sisters?

Shawn and Christine Spieth, Jordan Spieth's parents, are both natives of Pennsylvania and they were never truly linked to golf until his son's talents emerged. Also, Jordan has two younger siblings: Ellie and Steven. Ellie is one of Jordan's biggest inspirations because she has fought most of her life with a neurological disorder. Steven was a very interesting basketball prospect and even played in the NBA Summer League for the Dallas Mavericks.

Who is Jordan Spieth's caddie?

Michael Greller is caddie for Jordan Spieth and they have developed and amazing relationship and friendhsip since they started working together in 2011. Greller was crucial in Spieth's three Major victories and before joining the player's side he worked as a school teacher (Mathematics).

How much is Jordan Spieth's net worth?

Jordan Spieth has won more than 52 million dollars in Total Money as a member of the PGA Tour ($52,769,335). At the moment, he has a net worth which surpasses the 120-million mark. Spieth has endorsement deals with brands such as: Under Armour, AT&T, Titleist, Rolex, Brightspot, NetJets, Club Champion and Full Swing.