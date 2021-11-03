Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will fight at the Madison Square Garden for UFC 268. Here, check out when, where and in what channel watch this fight in the United States.

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington: Date, time and TV Channel for UFC 268 fight in the US

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington in the headline of the UFC 268 card at Madison Square Garden. It will be a rematch of their epic 2019 battle, which will try to settle their rivalry once and for all.

In their 2019 fight, Usman came out on top with a stoppage in the final round. Certainly, it’s a highly anticipated match between these two. However, they’re not the only attraction for Saturday’s card.

The women's strawweight title will be at stake between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili. Also, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will fight in a lightweight clash. Here, check out the date, time and TV Channel for this event.

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington: Date for the UFC 268

The UFC 268 fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Convington will take place on Saturday, November 6 at Madison Square Garden, New York. The main card is set to get underway at 10:00 pm ET, with the main event scheduled for 1:00 am ET.

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington: Time by state for the UFC 268

ET: 1:00 AM (estimated)

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 PM

PT: 10:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington

The UFC fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will be broadcasted in the US by ESPN+ PPV. Earlier fights are viewable live on ESPN, the WatchESPN app and, for the early prelims, on UFC Fight Pass.