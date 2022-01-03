Kansas Sate take on LSU at NRG Stadium in Houston for the Texas Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Kansas Sate and LSU meet in the Texas Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston. The last bowl before the CFP is just as important as the other big bowls. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Kansas State Wildcats closed the regular season with 7 wins and 5 losses overall, but with a negative conference record of 4-5. The Wildcats won the first three games of the season against Stanford, Southern Illinois and Nevada. That was the first winning streak of the season that ended in a loss to Oklahoma State on the road.

LSU has a new head coach after Ed Orgeron retired with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 negative record in the SEC West Division. The Fighting Tigers won the last two games of the regular season against Louisiana-Monroe and against No. 14 Texas A&M. This will be Brad Davis' first game as the Tigers head coach.

Kansas Sate vs LSU: Date

Kansas Sate and LSU play for the 2021 Texas Bowl on Tuesday, January 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Wildcats' offense is scoring an average of 26.3 points per game, but the Fighting Tigers are slightly better at scoring an average of 27.1 points per game.

Kansas Sate vs LSU: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kansas Sate vs LSU at the 2021 Texas Bowl

This game for the 2021 Texas Bowl, Kansas Sate and LSU at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Tuesday, January 4, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

