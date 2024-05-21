Caitlin Clark, star player of the Indiana Fever, has joined Michael Jordan as one of only two athletes to accomplish an incredible sports feat.

For many analysts, Clark is poised to become the greatest player in WNBA history. Now, she has joined another basketball legend, Michael Jordan, after signing a massive deal that no one has achieved since His Airness.

Caitlin Clark joins Michael Jordan in incredible basketball feat

The WNBA has welcomed what many believe to be the greatest female basketball player in history. Caitlin Clark shattered numerous records in college, and she’s poised to replicate that success in her professional career.

The former Iowa player has only played a few games in the WNBA, yet she’s already capturing everyone’s attention, including major brands. Now, she has secured a massive endorsement deal, a feat unmatched since Michael Jordan.

Wilson, the brand responsible for making the official basketball for the WNBA, will be crafting a special ball for Caitlin Clark. This arrangement does not conflict with the contract she has with Nike.

The league’s basketball supplier announced on Tuesday that it will create “signature basketball collections celebrating Clark’s continued legacy,” a distinction previously achieved only by Michael Jordan in basketball history.

One of Caitlin Clark’s signature Wilson basketballs

No NBA player, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, or others, has been able to secure a deal with Wilson for a signature basketball. Clark has undoubtedly brought a significant impact to the WNBA, and her career is only just beginning.

Caitlin Clark’s Wilson basketball: How much does each one cost?

The collection features three distinct gold-colored basketballs adorned with a drawing of Clark alongside her signature. Each ball is priced at $49.95 and is now available for purchase on Wilson’s website.

There are three versions of Caitlin Clark’s basketball: “Three’s Up,” which celebrates her incredible talent for three-pointers; “Record Breaker,” which commemorates all the records she has shattered so far; and “Crowd Maestro,” an homage to all the fans who are continuously astonished by the player’s performances.