Teofimo Lopez will fight George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday at Hulu Theater in a lightweight professional boxing event. Find out here when the fight will take place and how to watch it in the US.

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Boxing Fight 2021

Teofimo Lopez will meet with George Kambosos Jr. at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, in a lightweight professional boxing fight on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 8:00 PM (ET). Here, check out the date, time, and TV channel to watch this interesting boxing event in the US.

Lopez is poised to defend his WBA, WBO, and IBF lightweight crowns for the first time against mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. after multiple setbacks. The Brooklyn ace was scheduled to meet Kambosos on a Triller card twice earlier, but the bout was constantly rescheduled. Following his win over Vasily Lomachenko in October 2020, the American fighter has been attempting to unify all of the championships at 135 pounds.

Meanwhile, the Australian fighter got his opportunity at the unified champion by defeating former world featherweight champion Lee Selby in a split decision a few weeks after Lopez's career-defining victory. As the Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr fight is getting closer, let's take a look at the date, time, and TV channel in the US.

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr: Date

The lightweight professional boxing event between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr will take place on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the US.

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr for Triller Fight Club

The boxing fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. will be broadcast on DAZN, DAZN App in the United States.